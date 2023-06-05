  Ben McCarthy  - Mission

In car-centric Johnson County, this Mission man is thinking up a more walkable future

Josh Thede said he settled in Mission, in part, because of how walkable its downtown strip along Johnson Drive is. Photo courtesy Josh Thede.

A Mission man is being given the chance to make his corner of car-centric Johnson County more pedestrian-friendly.

Josh Thede was recently named one of 18 Kansans receiving a fellowship from the 2023 Kansas State Walking College aimed at making local communities more walkable. (He’s not the only Johnson Countian, either: Chris Gralapp of Olathe was also selected.) 