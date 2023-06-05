  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood City Hall poised for major change this election cycle

This election season brings a significant changing of the guard for the city of Leawood, with a new mayor and three brand new council members. Above, outgoing mayor Peggy Dunn at a previous State of the City address. File photo.

Leawood City Hall is poised for a significant changing of the guard, no matter who wins local elections this November.

Last Thursday, June 1, marked the filing deadline for candidates hoping to run for Leawood City Council and mayor, as well as other municipal and local offices across Johnson County.

