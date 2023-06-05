Thirteen Johnson County students recently earned appointments to United States service academies.
It’s a prestigious honor that comes after a grueling application process that includes the requirement that students be nominated by a member of Congress.
This year’s class of appointees from Johnson County, most of them recently graduated high school seniors, received a certificate for their appointments at a sendoff ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Friday.
It’s a rigorous application process
- Davids’ office said the third-term Democrat initially nominated roughly 30 students from her district, and these 13 were the ones who met the criteria for entry from a review panel, as well as their respective service academies.
- The application requires three letters of recommendation, a 500-word essay and a summary of community service, extracurricular activities and family responsibilities.
- There are also medical and physical tests to pass, background checks and the need to prove yourself as a leader.
- “Taking the time and energy and resources, emotional resources, to apply to and go to a service academy is something that very few people are even willing to try,” Davids said in remarks made at the sendoff ceremony.
At least one applicant re-applied
- Jinwoo Kim, a 2022 graduate of Blue Valley Southwest, leaves for the U.S. Naval Academy at the end of June for a six-week training.
- Kim went through the process with the U.S. Air Force Academy last year, but after that fell through, he spent one year at Mercersburg Academy, a private college prep and boarding school.
- Now, Kim said he’s looking forward to training, meeting his fellow cadets and going through the process alongside his new company.
- “I’m really excited just to be part of something bigger than myself,” Kim said. “I’ve always looked for a purpose bigger than myself and serving my country is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a young kid.”
The following 13 Johnson County students received appointments:
United States Naval Academy
- Truman Connor of Mission Hills, Pembroke Hill School
- Jinwoo Kim of Overland Park, Blue Valley Southwest
- Anthony Melick of Overland Park, Missouri Military Academy
United State Merchant Marine Academy
- Xander Mallory of Olathe, Olathe West
- Barrett Waller of Overland Park, Blue Valley Northwest
United States Military Academy (West Point)
- Nicholas Murphy of Leawood, Blue Valley High
- Lukas Haase of Overland Park, Blue Valley Southwest
- Zachary Clark of Shawnee, St. James Academy
United States Air Force Academy
- Noah Higbie of Lenexa, Rockhurst High School
- Aidan Behymer of Overland Park, Blue Valley Northwest
- Carson Baker of Overland Park, Blue Valley West
- Jayden Oquendo of Olathe, Olathe Northwest
- Lauren Steinlage of Olathe, St. James Academy
