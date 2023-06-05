  Juliana Garcia  - Education

13 Johnson County students earn appointments to U.S. service academies

Sharice Davids serivce academy sendoff 2023.

Thirteen Johnson County students are headed to a United States service academy this summer with the help of a nomination from U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. Above, Davids and the students at a sendoff celebration on Friday, June 2. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Thirteen Johnson County students recently earned appointments to United States service academies.

It’s a prestigious honor that comes after a grueling application process that includes the requirement that students be nominated by a member of Congress.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.