Johnson County explores property tax rebate pilot for seniors, veterans

The Board of County Commissioners discussed a countywide program during a budget-writing session last week. The idea, proposed by Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick, would return a portion of property taxes on year-round owner-occupied homes with assessed values of less than $350,000.

Five cities in Johnson County as well as the state of Kansas already offer property tax rebate programs based on income. Johnson County is considering adding the county to that list, with a pilot program for people 65 and older, along with disabled veterans.

Who could qualify?

To qualify, the owner would have to be 65 or older or a fully disabled veteran and have an income below the federal very-low income guidelines.

In Kansas City, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers a single person making as much as $35,900 a year and a four-person family making $51,250 to be in the very low category.

Details are still being discussed, but as currently proposed, the program would exclude 50% of Social Security income and would not consider other assets when determining eligibility.

The maximum refund would be $200 per household

A refund from the county would not stop someone from also qualifying for a city’s relief program or any of three state programs.

Currently, property tax relief programs are offered by Roeland Park, Merriam, Prairie Village, Mission and Shawnee.

The state also offers the Homestead, Safe Senior and Senior and Disabled Veteran programs. These all have varying eligibility rules and amounts of relief.

If it becomes part of the 2024 budget, Johnson County may be the only county with a property tax relief program.

County staff recommends a one-year pilot

The county program is intended to help a vulnerable population stay in their homes at a time when property values are driving taxes up, Hanzlick said.

“There’s a disproportionate impact on low-income seniors from rising home values,” she said, adding that about 15.5% of Johnson County residents are older than 65.

Of that population, 6% were living at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines in 2021.

Chairman Mike Kelly, a former mayor of Roeland Park, said, “When I started [the relief program] in Roeland Park we were trying to do the same thing I think you were hoping to do here – and that is to get targeted relief to the people who need it most. The last thing we want to do is put a senior who has built a life in Johnson County in a position of having to sell their home because of rising property values.”

As proposed, the program would have a $500,000 budget for next year, using general fund reserves. That would cover 2,500 people at the maximum rebate.

If it goes ahead, applications would be taken for a yet-to-be-determined time window, and commissioners would then see if the budgeted amount is appropriate.

The idea was a part of a series of budget reviews last week and may return for further discussion during future budget talks.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.