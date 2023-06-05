  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Johnson County explores property tax rebate pilot for seniors, veterans

A home in Roeland Park, which has no homeowners' associations.

Johnson County is considering a one-year property tax relief pilot program. To qualify, a homeowner would have to be 65 or older or a fully disabled veteran and have an income below the federal very-low income guidelines, which equates to roughly $35,000 for an individual. File photo.

Five cities in Johnson County as well as the state of Kansas already offer property tax rebate programs based on income. Johnson County is considering adding the county to that list, with a pilot program for people 65 and older, along with disabled veterans.

The Board of County Commissioners discussed a countywide program during a budget-writing session last week. The idea, proposed by Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick, would return a portion of property taxes on year-round owner-occupied homes with assessed values of less than $350,000.