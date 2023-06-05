JoCo Notes: Will this Shawnee bar win a food ‘Oscar?’

Welcome to a new week, Shawne Mission!
🌤 Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. An air quality alert is in effect. High: 86. Low: 62.
🚨 Happening today
Drastic Measures in Shawnee is up for one of the most coveted prizes in the culinary world.
The speakeasy-styled cocktail bar near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road is nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award in the “Outstanding Bar” category.
The awards will be given out in a ceremony in Chicago at 5:30 p.m. today. You can watch the livestream here.
The James Beard Awards are often referred to as the “Oscars of the food industry” and come highly valued in the restaurant world.
Drastic Measures is vying for the “Outstanding Bar” prize with four other bars around the U.S.
Another local establishment, Kansas City-based Yolí Tortilleria, is also up for an award in the “Outstanding Bakery” category, for the second year in a row.
Yolí first helped establish a name for itself selling tortillas at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market starting in 2017.
🗓 Public meetings Monday
- Prairie Village City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Roeland Park City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Leawood City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Lenexa Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Overland Park City Council, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]
📰 Other local news
- The Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team is leading the investigation after Olathe Police officers shot and killed a man during a traffic stop Saturday night. [KCTV]
- The Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village is one of the Kansas City areas’ highest rated hotels, according to AAA. [Fox 4]
- Newly compiled U.S. Census data show Johnson County was the second fastest-growing county in Kansas over the last decade, its population jumping by more than 12% since 2010. [Fox 4]
📸 A thousand words
Artist Jianqiao Luan painted this view of Thompson Park in downtown Overland Park during Stems Plein-Air’s recent “Magic Hour Quick Paint” event. Artists got two hours to paint a scene and Luan’s was picked as the winner, netting him a $500 prize. Image via Facebook.
