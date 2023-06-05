Celebrate 50 years of Jesus Christ Superstar at Starlight, June 20-25

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar returns to Starlight for the first time since 2005.

Loosely based on the Gospel’s account of the final week of the life of Jesus and his followers, the work interprets the psychology of the characters, with much of the plot centered on Judas. The story is frequently depicted in a modern setting and includes moments that are more like a concert than a traditional musical.

Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

The Chicago Sun Times called it “A lush, glorious sound the likes of which you’ve never heard before. This is not your grandmother’s ‘Superstar’.”

