A pork burrito smothered in queso and salsa verde from La Fuente Mexican Street Food in Overland Park. Photo via Facebook.
It’s a wrap on this week’s 5 to Try.
That’s because we’re looking for our readers’ suggestions for best wraps, burritos and other folded-up foods in Johnson County.
Get a tortilla and some things to throw inside it, and you’ve got a delectable meal to go.
We’ll take all recommendations, from traditional burritos to lunch wraps to breakfast roll-ups. Just as long as its cinched-up and portable.
As always, we prefer suggestions for places that are locally owned.
How to tell us your picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
