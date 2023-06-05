That’s because we’re looking for our readers’ suggestions for best wraps, burritos and other folded-up foods in Johnson County.

It’s a wrap on this week’s 5 to Try.

Get a tortilla and some things to throw inside it, and you’ve got a delectable meal to go.

We’ll take all recommendations, from traditional burritos to lunch wraps to breakfast roll-ups. Just as long as its cinched-up and portable.

As always, we prefer suggestions for places that are locally owned.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including: