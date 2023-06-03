  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Foundation’s new director plans to “Build on the excellence”

New executive director of the Johnson County Library Foundation Shelley O’Brien.

The Johnson County Library Foundation’s new executive director brings a wealth of fundraising and advocacy experience to the job. She also brings qualities that may be even more important: a boundless curiosity and a deep appreciation for libraries as part of the soul of a community.

Shelley O’Brien started her new job in March, succeeding Stephanie Stollsteimer, who retired. In her previous position as a fundraising consultant for the Northeast Kansas Library System, O’Brien championed libraries in this region and had already worked closely with Stollsteimer and board members as a facilitator to update the Foundation’s strategic plan.