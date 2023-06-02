Westside Family Church is on track to add a two-story counseling care center to its large campus in west Lenexa.
Last month, the Lenexa City Council unanimously authorized a preliminary plan for the project. The building is planned for a site southeast of the church near Woodsonia Drive and 83rd Street.
20,000-square-foot building for counseling support in Lenexa
- The new space is expected to become the headquarters for the church’s ongoing licensed counseling services, which it has long offered in its main Lenexa facility.
- The new building will also have space for meeting rooms, classrooms and play areas for younger church members.
- More of Woodsonia Drive will be built out as well, south of the roundabout where it currently ends.
- Plus, 70 new parking spaces will be added to the campus.
There’s a growing need for counseling, support
- Jeff Manford, a pastor from Westside Family Church, said there’s been a “tremendous surge” in the need for counseling. Councilmember Melanie Arroyo, an art therapist and a clinical counselor, agreed.
- “Our community’s come through some considerable shaking the last couple of years,” Manford said.
- In 2022, the church held roughly 5,000 hours of counseling sessions, he said. That comes on top of support groups, grief care and other services.
- “We also want to make this community-facing. Sometimes people will struggle going on to a church property,” Manford said, “but they might be more apt to go into a care center.”
- Connie Horosz, the church’s director of care and counseling, said the counseling services offered through Westside Family Church do cost money, but the fees are based on each client’s income.
- “We want to decrease stigma and increase accessibility,” she said.
Westside Family Church is able to build in Lenexa’s residential zoning
- Typically, an office building like this is prohibited in residential zoning areas, but a church is allowed.
- Lenexa Planning Manager Stephanie Kisler told the city council this particular project is permitted in the residential area as an “accessory to the principal use of the church.”
- If the church were to later sell off the building to a nonreligious entity or redevelop it for other uses, then it would require a rezoning and possibly a site development plan review.
- The church’s first site plan for the 35-acre campus came through in 2004, which envisioned a 70,000-square-foot church facility. The plan was revised in 2014 to make way for a 20,000-square-foot addition.
Next steps:
- A final plan will still be necessary before the project can move ahead.
- That will come to the Lenexa Planning Commission for approval at a later date.
- An exact timeline is unclear.
- Any future development plans for the site will also require further consideration from the planning commission and city council.
More Lenexa news: Lenexa to install EV chargers at historic gas station site
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1