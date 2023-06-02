  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Westside Family Church planning new counseling center in Lenexa

Westside Family Church plans to add a large dedicated counseling care center on its campus in west Lenexa at 8500 Woodsonia Drive. This space would become the headquarters for those services and make more room for other church activities, like support groups. File Photo.

Westside Family Church is on track to add a two-story counseling care center to its large campus in west Lenexa.

Last month, the Lenexa City Council unanimously authorized a preliminary plan for the project. The building is planned for a site southeast of the church near Woodsonia Drive and 83rd Street.

