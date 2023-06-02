SMSD News: Free meals available to kids this summer starting June 5

This summer, dine-in meals will be available to children ages 1-18 for free at Summer Lunch Bunch in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD).

Times: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dates: from June 5 to July 28 on Monday through Friday.

Lunch Bunch will not be offered on June 19, July 3, and July 4.

Locations:

Comanche Elementary, 8200 Grant

Rosehill Elementary, 9801 Rosehill Road

Shawanoe Elementary, 11230 W. 75th Street

Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman Road

SM North High School , 7401 Johnson Drive

For more information about Summer Lunch Bunch, click here.

These meals are funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Shawnee Mission School District food service department prepares and serves lunches during the summer. Adults will be able to purchase a lunch for $5 cash only. There will be no monitoring of allergies. All meals must be consumed onsite.

We know hunger does not take a summertime vacation and we are proud to continue to serve the students in our community with meals during the summer months. We are One Shawnee Mission.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

