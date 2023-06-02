  Juliana Garcia  - SM South

SM South debate brings home second consecutive national title

SM South debate wins back-to-back at nationals.

Shawnee Mission South debate won its second-ever nationals title over Memorial Day weekend and are now back-to-back champions. Above, senior Jeremiah Rimpson (left) and junior Maddie Augustine (right). Photo via SM South Speech and Debate Twitter.

The Raiders’ debate team won the national championship — again.

For the second consecutive year, Shawnee Mission South debate and speech brought home the National Champions title from the National Catholic Forensics League.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.