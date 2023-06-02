  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Roger Johnson

Overland Park, Kansas – Roger William Johnson was born in Watertown, South Dakota on March 2nd, 1942. He passed away in Overland Park, Kansas on May 28th, 2023. Visitation will be from 9am to 10am followed by a memorial service at 10am on Saturday, June 3rd at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice.

In 1944 the family moved off the farm to live in Michigan. Roger enjoyed his early years in a rural setting with his siblings, Wayne, Kenneth, Keith, Sharon and Carole Johnson. Roger best enjoyed his time with friends while attending the Flint County school on Vandecarr Road. He graduated from Corunna High School in 1961. He joined the Navy in 1962 and was a Command Master Chief Petty Officer upon retirement, “Sempre Fortis”. He was a bit shy of thirty years of service. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for an environmental firm at the Fallon Naval Air Station in Nevada, all those years he was not at our side, he was always in our heart.