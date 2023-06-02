Live music is headed back to Roeland Park this Saturday, June 3.
The R Park summer concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. at the R Park Gretchen and Ardie Davis Pavilion, 5535 Juniper St.
A fundraising concert series put on by Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park, the free events offer beer, hot dogs, chips, non-alcoholic beverages, snow cones, baked goods and a raffle or mini-auction for a donation.
Otherwise, music lovers can enjoy the summer concert series by grabbing a lawn chair or blanket and heading to the park for the 7 p.m. concert.
Donations will largely benefit R Park improvements
- Proceeds from food and drink purchases as well as raffle and auction donations will go toward a wildflower garden at the park, as well as a 12-foot climbable bike sculpture, dubbed “The Mighty Bike.”
- Donations will also go toward the city’s holiday kindness project, which allows police officers to hand out gift cards to Roeland Park shoppers at their discretion during the holiday season.
- Last year’s proceeds funded a climbing wallat Roesland Elementary in Roeland Park.
There is a fourth concert in September this year
- The Sept. 16 concert, scheduled for the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, is called “Fiesta RP!”
- It is a new event for the summer concert series, according to the flyer.
- “Fiesta RP!” will feature Latin and Indigenous music, artists and food.
Here are the headliners for the other three summer concert dates
- June 3 (rain date June 10): “AnnaLee & The Lucky So and Sos”
- July 8 (rain date July 29): “JJ & The Old School Players”
- August 19 (rain date Sept. 30): “Miss Major & Her Minor Mood Swings”
- All of the concerts start at 7 p.m. on the above dates, and food serving begins at 6 p.m.
Go deeper: ‘Inspired by our sense of community:’ New Roeland Park homeowner drawn to city after seeing signs promoting inclusion, kindness
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1