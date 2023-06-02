  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

R Park summer concert series start June 3, to benefit The Mighty Bike

R Park summer concerts

The R Park summer concert series in Roeland Park will use food and drink donations to benefit The Mighty Bike, a climbable sculpture headed to the traffic garden at the park. Above, a previous R Park summer concert. Photo courtesy Gretchen Davis.

Live music is headed back to Roeland Park this Saturday, June 3.

The R Park summer concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. at the R Park Gretchen and Ardie Davis Pavilion, 5535 Juniper St.

