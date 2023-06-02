The R Park summer concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. at the R Park Gretchen and Ardie Davis Pavilion, 5535 Juniper St.

Live music is headed back to Roeland Park this Saturday, June 3.

A fundraising concert series put on by Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park, the free events offer beer, hot dogs, chips, non-alcoholic beverages, snow cones, baked goods and a raffle or mini-auction for a donation.

Otherwise, music lovers can enjoy the summer concert series by grabbing a lawn chair or blanket and heading to the park for the 7 p.m. concert.

Donations will largely benefit R Park improvements

Proceeds from food and drink purchases as well as raffle and auction donations will go toward a wildflower garden at the park, as well as a 12-foot climbable bike sculpture, dubbed “The Mighty Bike.”

Donations will also go toward the city’s holiday kindness project, which allows police officers to hand out gift cards to Roeland Park shoppers at their discretion during the holiday season.

Last year’s proceeds funded a climbing wallat Roesland Elementary in Roeland Park.

There is a fourth concert in September this year

The Sept. 16 concert, scheduled for the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, is called “Fiesta RP!”

It is a new event for the summer concert series, according to the flyer.

“Fiesta RP!” will feature Latin and Indigenous music, artists and food.

Here are the headliners for the other three summer concert dates

June 3 (rain date June 10): “AnnaLee & The Lucky So and Sos”

July 8 (rain date July 29): “JJ & The Old School Players”

August 19 (rain date Sept. 30): “Miss Major & Her Minor Mood Swings”

All of the concerts start at 7 p.m. on the above dates, and food serving begins at 6 p.m.

