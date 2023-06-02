JoCo Notes: Giving Hope & Help hosting 10th anniversary gala

🌩 Today’s forecast : A 50% chance of thunderstorms, then a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the evening. High: 87. Low: 66.

🚨 One thing to know today

Giving Hope & Help, a local nonprofit supporting domestic violence survivors, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special gala.

Registration is now open for the black-tie affair, which takes place Saturday, June 24, at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, 1 E. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri.

The gala opens with a silent auction and meet-and-greet with scholars at 5:30 p.m. The scholars are recipients of the Education Is Your Passport Scholarship Awards

Dinner and a program, as well as a live auction and entertainment begin at 7 p.m. Entertainers include DJ Ice Kole, Kansas City Boys & Girls Choir, and AileyCamp the Group. The evening closes with dancing at 9 p.m., as well as networking opportunities.

Single tickets are $100, while bundles of 10 tickets are $1,000.

🗓 Weekend things to do

Old Shawnee Days, Friday through Sunday at Shawnee Town 1929. [More info]

Enchanted Faire, Friday and Saturday at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. [More info]

Summer Splash, Friday at Thomas A. Soetaert and Splash Cove aquatic centers in Shawnee. [More info]

Global Neighbors & Flavors Fest, Saturday at the Lenexa Public Market. [More info]

“Freaky Friday” outdoor season opener at Theatre in the Park. [More info]

📰 Other local news

Lenexa Police warned against recent instances of “jugging,” in which thieves follow a victim leaving a bank and break into their car to take cash after they make another stop nearby. [Facebook]

Website WalletHub recently rated Overland Park as the second best place in the U.S. in which to raise a family. [Kansas City Star]

📸 A thousand words

Check out this fun picture from cheer camp at Lexington Trails Middle! Photo via Twitter.