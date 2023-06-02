JoCo Notes: Giving Hope & Help hosting 10th anniversary gala

Have a great weekend, Shawnee Mission!
🌩 Today’s forecast: A 50% chance of thunderstorms, then a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the evening. High: 87. Low: 66.
🚨 One thing to know today
Giving Hope & Help, a local nonprofit supporting domestic violence survivors, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special gala.
Registration is now open for the black-tie affair, which takes place Saturday, June 24, at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, 1 E. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri.
The gala opens with a silent auction and meet-and-greet with scholars at 5:30 p.m. The scholars are recipients of the Education Is Your Passport Scholarship Awards
Dinner and a program, as well as a live auction and entertainment begin at 7 p.m. Entertainers include DJ Ice Kole, Kansas City Boys & Girls Choir, and AileyCamp the Group. The evening closes with dancing at 9 p.m., as well as networking opportunities.
Single tickets are $100, while bundles of 10 tickets are $1,000.
🗓 Weekend things to do
- Old Shawnee Days, Friday through Sunday at Shawnee Town 1929. [More info]
- Enchanted Faire, Friday and Saturday at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. [More info]
- Summer Splash, Friday at Thomas A. Soetaert and Splash Cove aquatic centers in Shawnee. [More info]
- Global Neighbors & Flavors Fest, Saturday at the Lenexa Public Market. [More info]
- “Freaky Friday” outdoor season opener at Theatre in the Park. [More info]
🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories
- Chris Calkins, ‘heart’ of Aztec Theater and downtown Shawnee resurgence, has died
- JoCo Notes: Johnson County schools dominate girls’ soccer at state
- 60-year-old Overland Park Italian eatery Steve’s Villa Capri shutters
- Stop Rezoning group circulates Prairie Village petitions — What do they say?
- Westwood’s most-watched development still has ways to go
📰 Other local news
- Lenexa Police warned against recent instances of “jugging,” in which thieves follow a victim leaving a bank and break into their car to take cash after they make another stop nearby. [Facebook]
- Website WalletHub recently rated Overland Park as the second best place in the U.S. in which to raise a family. [Kansas City Star]
📸 A thousand words
Check out this fun picture from cheer camp at Lexington Trails Middle! Photo via Twitter.
