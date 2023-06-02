James “Jim” Stewart Henry

The soul moves on, but the love and admiration of friends, children, and grandchildren will ensure that a man is not forgotten. James Stewart Henry was born to John and Mary Henry on January 27th, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri.

James “Jim” Henry attended Paseo High School, where at 15 years of age, he met his lifelong love and best friend, Faith Ann Walker. Together they built a life and a family and adored each other for fifty-seven years.

An avid sportsman, Jim played semi-professional football for the Kansas City Buffalos and Kansas City Steers. He was also a member of the Kansas City Blues Rugby Club. Jim’s friendship was like him, bold and loving. Being Jim’s friend meant always having someone in your life who could pick you up when you were down or make you laugh when you needed it. Because of these traits, many of Jim’s friendships were decades or even lifelong.

He spent over 30 years working at KPL Gas Service. He held multiple roles inside the company, finishing his career as a supervisor. In 1978 Jim was awarded the Key to the City for Kansas City, Missouri. He was awarded the Key for assisting firefighters during the Coates House fire. After he retired, he worked with several charities, such as the Salvation Army.

What brought Jim the most happiness was his family. As an uncle, brother-in-law, and brother, he loved being surrounded by family. He was a tender grandfather of five: Cody, Kipp, Jocelyn, Jake and Tucker. All of whom filled his life with laughter and love. He was a caring father to two boys: Shaun and Michael, and took great joy in their personal and professional successes. He was a devoted husband sharing his life and heart with his beloved Faith Ann. Family was everything to him, and he showed this in his actions and his words.

Family, friends, and love, Jim’s life was full and complete. A life any of us would be lucky to live.

Services will be private. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Saint Luke’s South Hospital along with their Hospice organization. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Society or St. Luke’s Hospital Hospice Foundation.