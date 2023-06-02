KDOT repairing hole in I-35 bridge over Pflumm Road

Pflumm Road beneath the bridge reopened around 10 a.m. Friday, according to a Lenexa spokesperson.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will be making repairs to an Interstate 35 bridge over Pflumm Road in Lenexa after a hole in the pavement was discovered late Thursday.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, said officers were sent to check Pflumm Road underneath I-35 at about 10:30 p.m.

The Pflumm Road bridge is south of 95th Street and north of the Interstate 435 interchange.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Motorist Assist Vehicle discovered a hole in the southbound lanes of the Interstate. That vehicle was blocking the right lane to keep traffic away from the damaged section.

Chavez said officers found that debris was falling from the bridge, and they closed Pflumm Road.

“We had municipal services put up barricades to divert traffic from passing underneath I-35 on Pflumm,” Chavez said. “As I understand from officers last night, the debris was not actually falling direction onto Pflumm, but instead near the roadway.”

Workers from the Kansas Department of Transportation secured a metal plate over the damaged section of Interstate, and all highway lanes reopened at about 1 a.m. Pflumm Road remained closed overnight.

As of 9:45 Friday morning, Chavez tells the Post that City of Lenexa transportation officials met with KDOT and determined it is safe to reopen Pflumm Road.

Police say they have not received any reports of damage to vehicles on Interstate 35 or from the debris falling near Pflumm Road.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has not responded to the Post’s request for information about a timeline for repairs, past inspections of the bridge, or the bridge’s age.

Kaylie McLaughlin contributed to this report.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.