  Mike Frizzell  - Transportation

KDOT repairing hole in I-35 bridge over Pflumm Road

Pflumm Road I-35

KDOT employees on site at the Interstate 35 bridge over Pflumm Road in Lenexa. A hole was discovered in the pavement late Thursday. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will be making repairs to an Interstate 35 bridge over Pflumm Road in Lenexa after a hole in the pavement was discovered late Thursday.

Pflumm Road beneath the bridge reopened around 10 a.m. Friday, according to a Lenexa spokesperson.