Foster Homes Report: What’s cost got to do with it?

According to the 2023 Cost vs. Value report in Kansas City, MO, below are the top home projects that have a greater monetary return. Apart from the HVAC conversion, these are all exterior items. You cannot overlook curb appeal. After all, you do judge a book by its cover. It’s of upmost importance for sellers to get buyers in the door. First impressions are everything by creating exceptional curb appeal. There are many inexpensive ways to create lasting curb appeal, such as fertilizing the lawn, trimming the landscaping, adding a large planter and new doormat, and placing a new wreath on the front door. Depending on your municipality, sometimes your city will offer credits toward these siding or other home repairs. You can do your research online for these incentives.

When it comes to remodeling, you may think there are some obvious choices to consider that could add more value when you sell your property; however, the obvious ones are not necessarily what you would think.

Siding Replacement | Fiber-Cement (110.1 %)

Siding Replacement | Vinyl (94.0 %)

HVAC Conversion | Electrification (93.0 %)

Grand Entrance | Fiberglass (90.6 %)

Manufactured Stone Veneer (83.4 %)

Switching gears to the projects that have the lowest monetary return per the 2023 Cost vs. Value in our local market are listed below.

Master Suite Addition | Upscale (19.0 %)

Bathroom Addition | Upscale (21.4 %)

Bathroom Addition | Midrange (23.7 %)

Master Suite Addition | Midrange (24.1 %)

Major Kitchen Remodel | Upscale (26.8 %)

Now, it’s important to note that just because these projects do not see as much of a greater return than the ones listed above, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t write off these upgrades. Of course, you should keep in mind that this report is a snapshot in time and that these listed projects could change in value in the future. You may find that you would enjoy these home improvements and more quality time in your home. You might even find that you would like to stay in your house longer than you had originally planned, instead of putting your home on the market right away.

Click here to access the full 2023 Cost vs. Value report: https://www.remodeling.hw.net/cost-vs-value/2023/

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there were 1080 active listings, and 1430 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, June 1, 2023).