  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Homes Report: What’s cost got to do with it?

Maggie Foster is your Johnson County Real Estate expert.

When it comes to remodeling, you may think there are some obvious choices to consider that could add more value when you sell your property; however, the obvious ones are not necessarily what you would think.

According to the 2023 Cost vs. Value report in Kansas City, MO, below are the top home projects that have a greater monetary return. Apart from the HVAC conversion, these are all exterior items. You cannot overlook curb appeal. After all, you do judge a book by its cover. It’s of upmost importance for sellers to get buyers in the door. First impressions are everything by creating exceptional curb appeal. There are many inexpensive ways to create lasting curb appeal, such as fertilizing the lawn, trimming the landscaping, adding a large planter and new doormat, and placing a new wreath on the front door. Depending on your municipality, sometimes your city will offer credits toward these siding or other home repairs. You can do your research online for these incentives.