The Prairie Village Art Show: A celebration of community, creativity, and culture

The Shops of Prairie Village is kicking off summer with the Prairie Village Art Show from June 2 to June 4, 2023. This beloved, family-friendly weekend event has been a cornerstone of the community for 66 years, fostering unity while showcasing exceptional artwork from talented artists across the nation.

As the second oldest art show in Kansas City, the Prairie Village Art Show has earned widespread respect and anticipation among artists and art enthusiasts alike. Its carefully curated selection of high-quality artwork across various mediums promises a diverse range of styles and techniques that will captivate visitors. The event has firmly established The Shops of Prairie Village as a premier destination for art lovers, solidifying its place in the local cultural landscape.

With over 100 artists exhibiting their work, the Prairie Village Art Show offers an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to explore and appreciate art in various categories, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, printmaking, glass, and mixed media. Artists from over 20 states and Canada will be featured, with a significant number hailing from Kansas and Missouri.

This year’s featured artist is Steven Dragan, a talented artist from Kansas City, Missouri, known for his stunning watercolor creations. Other notable artists include Kurt McDaniel, renowned for his intimate portraits of nature and landscapes in photography; Laurette O’Neil, captivating with her contemporary jewelry designs; and Cindy Berry, creating intricate layers of abstract art using resin in her mesmerizing mixed media pieces. To view a full list of exhibiting artists and their booth locations, visit pvartshow.com/map.

The Prairie Village Art Show is not just about art; it offers a multifaceted experience for attendees. Exclusive events and attractions include an ice cream truck, an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, face painting, balloon art, and a variety of engaging activities for children at the Kids Village. Live music and entertainment by local musicians and entertainers will take place on the AdventHealth Stage under the Clock Tower.

AdventHealth Stage Live Music Schedule:

Friday, June 2 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.: The Crossroad Sound

Saturday, June 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Private Stock

Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: The Village Music Academy and Footgoose

In addition, attendees can indulge in an enticing selection of food vendors, including Tavern in the Village, Gravity, Scratch, CHILL in the Village, Minsky’s Pizza, Caffetteria, and Chris Cakes, offering culinary options to satisfy every palate. Exclusive Prairie Village Art Show merchandise will also be available for purchase, including exclusive Charlie Hustle X Prairie Village shirts.

Beyond the art show, visitors are encouraged to explore the vibrant shops and restaurants within The Shops of Prairie Village, which are offering special deals and promotions throughout the weekend. With over 20 offers available, there is something for everyone. More information can be found here.

The 66th Annual Prairie Village Art Show is presented by Premium Sponsor AdventHealth and Platinum Sponsor First Washington Realty. Additional sponsors include Gold Sponsor Titan Protection; Silver Sponsors Renewal by Andersen, Prairie Village Arts Council, Buck Roofing & Construction LLC, KCUR Broadcast and 91.9 Classical KC, KC Landscapes and Pool, Blackfin Commercial Real Estate Services, Town Plaza Women’s Health, Hen House, and Meddys; and Bronze Sponsors Lewis Rice LLC, WeLightKC.com, Metro Snow Contractors LLC, Project Advocates, New Horizons Enterprises LLC, HL Restoration, and Ripple Glass.

The Prairie Village Art Show is located within The Shops of Prairie Village at 6950 Mission Lane, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208. For more information about the Prairie Village Art Show, visit www.pvartshow.com.