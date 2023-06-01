Rebecca Janice Bartel

After high school, Becky began her nursing studies at Bethel College. And although Becky had always dreamed of becoming a nurse, life had other plans. While studying at Bethel, Becky met Larry Bartel, a mischievous Montana cowboy who rebuilt cars and that Becky thought looked like James Dean. Their connection was instant and electric. When Larry asked her to marry him, Becky famously responded, “Oh, sure.” On March 13, 1963, the two married at Bethel College Mennonite Church. Later that year, the couple had twin boys, Dwayne and David. The new family moved to Ghana in 1964 for Larry’s job. Becky gave birth to their third son, Steven, in 1965, while still in Ghana.

Rebecca Janice (Epp) Bartel was born to Daniel and Frieda Epp in Turnapull (Toccoa), Georgia on June 20, 1943. Although Becky spent her elementary years in Henderson, Nebraska, she considered North Newton, Kansas to be her hometown. Becky was an avid swimmer, award-winning diver, beauty queen, accomplished singer, self-proclaimed movie buff, and fabulous cook. She also loved deeply and was exceedingly sharp. Becky remembered her childhood very fondly, especially the time she spent working at the Newton pool and singing in her school choir.

After returning to the United States, the family first moved to Isabel, Kansas, a small farming community in Western Kansas. Although Larry loved teaching in the high school there, it closed in 1970, prompting the family to move to Kansas City. The couple bought their first home in Lenexa, Kansas in 1971, where they remained for over fifty years. Soon after moving to Kansas City, they also became members of Rainbow Mennonite Church. Becky was fiercely proud to be a member of Rainbow-especially the Rainbow Choir. Church served as her guiding light and a source of continual support for the rest of her life.

For many years, the couple owned an auto repair shop. While Larry was the figurehead, Becky was the one who kept the business going. From bookkeeper to general manager, Becky was an endlessly capable and savvy businesswoman.

Becky and her family also loved their time away from work. While her children were growing up, the family took many skiing trips to Colorado and road trips to Montana. However, it was at the couple’s second home at the Lake of the Ozarks where Becky spent her happiest moments. At the lake, Becky loved watching blue herons and hummingbirds, playing Rook, cooking delicious meals for her guests, and swimming with her grandchildren. Becky took great pride in knowing that her family would continue to make memories at the lake even after her death, a gift she perceived as one of her greatest legacies.

In 2006, after Larry suffered his first stroke, Becky became his full-time caretaker, an immensely challenging and demanding role. During these difficult years, Becky selflessly cared for Larry. But these difficult years left more than emotional scars. So focused on caring for her husband, Becky ignored her own health. Not long after Larry moved to a skilled nursing facility, Becky was diagnosed with stage IV cancer, a terminal diagnosis. Although the doctors estimated that Becky only had six months to live, she was given the gift of another two years. Becky spent these two years reconnecting with friends, traveling, and sharing her passions for food, film, and music.

After a full life filled with love and adventure, Becky died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 27, 2023. To borrow from one of Becky’s favorite movies, “With Honors,” it is safe to say that Becky graduated life with honor and without regret. We will all miss her dearly.

Becky is survived her son, Dwayne (Denise Allen) Bartel; son, David (Jane) Bartel; son, Steven Bartel; granddaughter, Terah Bartel; grandson, Todd (Carissa) Bartel; grandson, Douglas Bartel; granddaughter, Kayla (Courtney) Bartel; great grandchildren, Delaney Wendelton, Rayleigh Bartel, Valor Bartel, Shyanna Bartel, Jameson Bartel, Avery Bartel; sister, Janet (Richard)VanDyke; sister-in-law, Dianne Epp; sister-in-law, JoAnn Storm; sister-in-law, Janet (Sam) Allie; brother-in-law, Wayne Bartel; brother-in-law, Danny Bartel; nieces, Erin (Aaron Cropp) VanDyke; Elizabeth (Erik) Stamper; Natasha VanDyke; Rachel (Tim) Epp Buller; nephews, Alain (Sonia) Epp Weaver; Tyler Bartel.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rainbow Mennonite Church. Becky’s celebration of life will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Rainbow Mennonite Church, located at 1444 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66103. All are welcome.