Rebecca Janice Bartel

Rebecca Janice (Epp) Bartel was born to Daniel and Frieda Epp in Turnapull (Toccoa), Georgia on June 20, 1943. Although Becky spent her elementary years in Henderson, Nebraska, she considered North Newton, Kansas to be her hometown. Becky was an avid swimmer, award-winning diver, beauty queen, accomplished singer, self-proclaimed movie buff, and fabulous cook. She also loved deeply and was exceedingly sharp. Becky remembered her childhood very fondly, especially the time she spent working at the Newton pool and singing in her school choir.

After high school, Becky began her nursing studies at Bethel College. And although Becky had always dreamed of becoming a nurse, life had other plans. While studying at Bethel, Becky met Larry Bartel, a mischievous Montana cowboy who rebuilt cars and that Becky thought looked like James Dean. Their connection was instant and electric. When Larry asked her to marry him, Becky famously responded, “Oh, sure.” On March 13, 1963, the two married at Bethel College Mennonite Church. Later that year, the couple had twin boys, Dwayne and David. The new family moved to Ghana in 1964 for Larry’s job. Becky gave birth to their third son, Steven, in 1965, while still in Ghana.