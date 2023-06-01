  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Oleta F. Maples

January 18, 1937 – May 11, 2023

Oleta F. Maples, 86, of De Soto, KS passed away on May 11, 2023 at Hillside Village of De Soto where she was loved and cared for. Funeral services will be held May 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave., De Soto, KS with visitation from 11:00-12:00 PM. Followed by graveside at De Soto Cemetery, De Soto, KS.