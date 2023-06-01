Oleta F. Maples, 86, of De Soto, KS passed away on May 11, 2023 at Hillside Village of De Soto where she was loved and cared for. Funeral services will be held May 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave., De Soto, KS with visitation from 11:00-12:00 PM. Followed by graveside at De Soto Cemetery, De Soto, KS.

Oleta Frances was born January 8,1937 in White County, AR to Cordy and Zilliby (Webb) Hendrickson Sr. Oleta married Max Maples on July 21, 1964. She lived most of her life in De Soto where they raised their children. Oleta belonged to many different churches and had a strong faith in God. She worked as a LPN in nursing homes and retired from Hillside Village, a big “Thank You” to the staff there and especially Heidi and Teresa for going above and beyond. Oleta was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by: parents; children, Jimmy Cannon, Monte Maples, Kay Maples, Jeff Maples and Tammy Maples; brother Cordy Hendrickson Jr.

Survivors include: husband Max Maples of the home; sisters Patsy Shandy of Cleveland, MO and Betty Patton Lawrence, KS; sister in law Betty Hendrickson of Winchester, KS; daughter in law Pam Cannon of Bolivar, MO; grandchildren, Marvadawn Cannon of De Soto, KS, Jason Maggard (Sarah) and Larry Cannon (Becca) both of Springfield, MO, Kelsey Cannon (Chris) of Bolivar, MO, Trey Maples (Sarah) of Sacramento, CA and Shelby Maples (Shey) of Denver, CO; great grandchildren, James, Linda, Ethan, Nola, Hailey, Annabelle, Bentley, Cayson, Jimmy, Bentley, Waylon, and Weston.

A special “Thank You” to Tina Smith, Sheila Kraus and Louise Kraus for always visiting Oleta and being there for her.