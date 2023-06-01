Mary Elaine Kohler

Mary Elaine, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Clarence A. Gripkey was born on June 7, 1936, grew up down the hill from St. Peter’s Cathedral in KCK and was a proud graduate of Ward High School. She married Raymond Kohler on February 7, 1958 and devoted her life as a wife, mother and caregiver for her parents and any family member as needed as she was just a phone call away. She has 4 children, Susan Byrne (Rich), Sally Chew (Don), Sandy Scudiero (Tony) and Raymond II, 9 grandchildren, Sara Rush(Ryan), Michael Scudiero(Chelsea), Jennifer Roberts(Jeff), David Chew(Kenzie), Bill Chew(Bethany), Julie Byrne, Jason Byrne, David Kohler, Destiny Kohler and 6 great grandchildren, Logan, Ella, Mason, Liam, Alyssa and Patton.

She was an enthusiastic sports fan for her brothers, brothers-in-law, children, and grandchildren, attending many games and cheering in person or online. She and Raymond lived in KCK until 1987 when they began living Raymond’s dream of owning a farm in Tonganoxie. KS. She lived on the farm until Raymond’s passing in 2000, moving back to “town”. For the last 7 years she made many wonderful friends and enjoyed the social activities living at The Village Cooperative of Shawnee.

Mary Elaine was a faith filled woman devoted to the Catholic Church, the Rosary and the Holy Family. She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Fatima Circle at St. Patrick’s Church in KCK.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, parents Clarence and Sara Gripkey, brothers Tim(Edward), Joe and Barney Gripkey.

A visitation will be held June 1st from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm. Her funeral service will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church KCK at 10 am, June 2nd, with internment at Chapel Hill Cemetery immediately after the service. A luncheon will be held at the St. Patrick’s Community Center to follow the graveside.

We are very grateful for the wonderful care she received at Sharon Lane in Shawnee in her last days.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Patrick’s Church in Kansas City, KS or Phoenix Homecare and Hospice are appreciated.