  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Josiah A. Zoller

Josiah A. (Joe) Zoller went to his eternal home in Heaven on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the age of 94. Joe was born in White Plains, NY on January 11, 1929, as the last child in the family with his two older sisters. His father died just two years later, and his mom packed up the three kids and moved across the country to Hermosa Beach, CA. He spent the next 91 years living in various cities in Southern Cal, until spending his last year in Lenexa, KS. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in September of 1946 at the age of 17 and served at the end of WWII in Japan for over a year. After he was discharged, he started college at USC, but graduated from Santa Barbara College (now UC Santa Barbara) and also went to Stanford graduate school for a time. He worked in the oil industry for many years as an accountant among other capacities, then finished his career as a CFO of an expanded metal manufacturing company.

He married Josephine (Jody) Daloise in 1959 and they were married for 35 years until Jody’s passing in 1994. They had two children and Joe was a loving father to Kim Chapman and Bob (Stacy) Zoller. He has six grandchildren – Matt (Bujana), Jon (Ashley), Cassie, Ben, Alex and Luke. Jody had Rheumatoid Arthritis for 26 years and the last 17 were especially hard as it was a crippling disease of her hands and feet and she was limited in what she could do. Joe took care of her faithfully to the very end. Through this health struggle, Jody was searching for spiritual answers and found the Truth in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Through this Joe also believed and his children. The struggle brought out a great blessing to the family.