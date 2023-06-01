Johnson County elections 2023 — See who will be on your ballots

The filing deadline for candidates seeking local offices passed at noon Thursday, June 1, in Johnson County.
Now that the deadline has passed, we’ve compiled a list of all candidates who will be on the ballot in the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas this year.
This information is also outlined on the Johnson County Election Office’s website.
Overland Park
- Five city council seats are contested on the Overland Park City Council this year.
- In Ward 1, Councilmember Holly Grummert faces two challengers, Carol R. Merritt and Selamawit Gebre-Amlak, which will necessitate a primary runoff this August.
- In Ward 2, Drew Mitrisin and Jameia Haines face off in November for the seat being vacated by outgoing Councilmember Paul Lyons.
- In Ward 3, Councilmember Thomas Carignan faces a challenge from Richard Borlaza.
- In Ward 4, Gregg Riess is unopposed, running for outgoing Councilmember Fred Spears, who is not seeking re-election.
- In Ward 5, Councilmember Faris Farassati faces a challenge from Inas Younis.
- In Ward 6, Councilmember Scott Hamblin faces a challenge from former councilmember Chris Newlin.
Shawnee
- The mayor’s seat is up for grabs after long-time Mayor Michelle Distler declined to seek a third term. Additionally, three races for Shawnee City Council are contested in the November general election.
- Councilmember Mike Kemmling of Ward 2 is challenging Mickey Sandifer, a former councilmember, for the mayoral seat.
- In Ward 1, Councilmember Tammy Thomas will defend her seat against challenger Sierra Whitted.
- In Ward 2, Councilmember Eric Jenkins faces a challenge from Jeanie Murphy.
- In Ward 3, Councilmember Kurt Knappen is running unopposed.
- In Ward 4, Laurel Burchfield and Megan Warner face off for the seat of outgoing Councilmember Jill Chalfie, who is not running for re-election.
Lenexa
- Two members of the Lenexa City Council are seeking the mayor’s seat after the city’s longest-ever serving mayor, Mike Boehm, decided not to seek a sixth term. Races for four council seats are contested, including one needing a primary.
- Councilmembers Joe Karlin and Julie Sayers are both seeking the mayor’s seat. If Sayers loses, then she’s off the city council because she is vacating her seat in Ward 4. If Karlin loses, then he will retain his seat for two more years representing Ward 1.
- In Ward 1, Councilmember Courtney Eiterich faces challengers Bethany Griffith and Enaam Shull in an August primary.
- In Ward 2, Jermaine Jamison and Mark Charlton seek the seat being vacated by Councilmember Tom Nolte.
- In Ward 3, Councilmember Dan Roh faces a challenge from Chelsea Williamson.
- In Ward 4, Christopher Herron and Michael Elliott face off for the seat being vacated by Sayers.
Leawood
- Leawood’s long-tenured Mayor Peggy Dunn won’t seek re-election after serving in that role since 1997. Two candidates are facing off for the open mayoral seat, while only one incumbent councilmember is seeking re-election.
- In Ward 1, Alan Sunkel, Charles R. Brettell and Matt Peppes face off in an August primary for the seat being vacated by Councilmember Andrew Osman, who is not seeking re-election.
- In Ward 2, Margaret Berger and Sherrie M. Gayed both seek the open seat being vacated by outgoing Councilmember Jim Rawlings.
- In Ward 3, incumbent Councilmember Lisa Harrison runs unopposed.
- In Ward 4, Steven Kaster runs unopposed for the seat being vacated by outgoing Councilmember James Azeltine.
Prairie Village
- Most races are contested with multiple incumbents returning to defend their seats on the Prairie Village City Council.
- In Ward 1, Terry O’Toole runs unopposed for the seat being vacated by outgoing Councilmember Chad Herring.
- In Ward 2, Councilmember Inga Selders defends her seat against Mark Samuel.
- In Ward 3, Councilmember Bonnie Limbird faces two challengers, Alex DiCarlo and Lori Sharp, necessitating an August primary.
- In Ward 4, Councilmember Piper Reimer faces challenger Tyler Agniel in November.
- In Ward 5, Nicholas Reddell, who ran unsuccessfully in 2021, returns to face Ciara Chaney for a seat being vacated by outgoing Councilmember Courtney McFadden.
- In Ward 6, Councilmember Ian Graves faces a challenge from Kelly Wyer.
Merriam
- Things hold fairly stable for the Merriam City Council, with three of four races featuring incumbents who will run unopposed. There is one August primary.
- In Ward 1, Councilmember Jason Silvers runs unopposed.
- In Ward 2, Councilmember Whitney Yadrich faces a challenge from Angel Lopez III and Rose Gerringer, necessitating an August primary runoff.
- In Ward 3, Councilmember Bruce Kaldahl runs unopposed.
- In Ward 4, Councilmember Staci Chivetta runs unopposed.
Mission
- All races are uncontested for seats on the Mission City Council.
- Councilmembers Trent Boultinghouse of Ward 1 and Mary Ryherd of Ward 2 are running unopposed for their seats.
- In Ward 3, Brian Schmid is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by outgoing Councilmember Kristin Inman.
- In Ward 4, Cheryl Carpenter Davis is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by outgoing Councilmember Ken Davis.
Roeland Park
- Two of four races are contested on the Roeland Park City Council in November.
- In Ward 1, Councilmember Jan Faidley faces challenger Stephanie Marriott.
- In Ward 2, Councilmember Benjamin Dickens faces a challenge from Haile Sims.
- In Ward 3, Emily Hage runs unopposed for the seat being vacated by outgoing Councilmember Trisha Brauer.
- In Ward 4, Matthew Lero runs unopposed for the seat being vacated by outgoing Councilmember Michael Rebne.
- Also in Ward 4, Councilmember Miel Castagna-Herrera runs unopposed for a two-year unexpired term. She was appointed to the vacant Ward 4 seat previously occupied by Mayor Michael Poppa, who was appointed to replace Mike Kelly.
Fairway
- Three of four races are contested on the Fairway City Council in November.
- In Ward 1, Councilmember Jason M. Rogers faces a challenge from Lee Story.
- In Ward 2, Councilmember Jonalan Smith faces challenger Jerry L. Williams.
- In Ward 3, Councilmember Joseph Levin is being opposed by James E. Hafner.
- In Ward 4, Councilmember Jenna Brofsky is running unopposed.
Mission Hills
- Incumbent councilmembers Andy Weed and Eden B. Thorne are running unopposed for their at-large seats.
- Gregg Davidson is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by Councilmember Braden Perry.
Westwood
- Long-time Mayor David E. Waters is seeking another term on the Westwood City Council unopposed.
- Councilmembers Holly Wimer and Laura Steele are running for their at-large seats, and Melinda Garcia is also on the ballot, with the top two candidates in November winning seats.
Westwood Hills
- Mayor Rosemary Podrebarac is running unopposed for the Westwood Hills City Council.
- Councilmembers David Schmitz, Edward Gogol and Karen Sexton are all running unopposed.
Mission Woods
- Robert A. Tietze is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by Keith Mays, and Mays is now running for an at-large seat on the Mission Woods City Council.
- Councilmembers Carrol Thomas and Erica Hartley are both running unopposed.
Shawnee Mission school board
- Four races are contested for seats on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education.
- Mario Garcia III and Ronald N. Occhiogrosso are vying for the SM North Area seat being vacated by Sara Goodburn.
- Incumbent SM South area member Jessica Hembree faces a challenge from Mark Tallent.
- Incumbent SM Northwest area board member Jamie Borgman faces a challenge from Lynn McLarty.
- David H. Westbrook and Logan Austin face off in November for the at-large seat being vacated by Brad Stratton.
Blue Valley school board
- Four races are contested — including one needing a primary — for the Blue Valley Board of Education.
- Incumbent Jan Kessinger faces a challenge from Christine Vasquez for School District Member 1, representing the Northeast Area.
- Incumbent Patrick Hurley faces challenger Trisha Hamilton for School District Member 2, representing the Northwest Area.
- Incumbent Jodie Dietz faces an August primary against challengers Amie Callahan and Rachel Faagutu for School District Member 3, representing the South area.
- Clay Norkey and Michael Huebner are vying for the School District Member 7 At-Large seat, which is being vacated by Tom Mitchell.
USD 232 De Soto school board
- All four races are contested for the USD 232 Board of Education.
- Incumbent Bill Fletcher faces a challenge from Chad Philhour for the Member 1 seat.
- Incumbent Ashley Spaulding faces a challenge from Greg Withrow for the Member 2 seat.
- Incumbent Stephanie Makalous faces challenger Henrey Sandate for the Member 3 seat.
- Andrew Jacober and Anh-Nguyet Nguyen are vying for the School District Member 7 At-Large seat being vacated by Rick Amos.
Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees
- Eight candidates, including one incumbent, are vying for three seats, with the top three vote-getters in November winning office.
- Incumbent Laura Smith-Everett is running for re-election, as well as seven others who will appear on the ballot, including: Benee Hudson, Cindy Green, Greg Mitchell, Ken Selzer, Mike Storm, Tera Wiggins and Valerie Jennings.
WaterOne District
- Four races are contested on the WaterOne District Board, including one needing an August primary.
- Incumbent Melanie S. Kraft faces a challenge from Gerald “Jerry” Cook and Thomas V. Fennesy for the Member 1 seat, which will require a primary in August.
- Brian Glynn and Ullyses Wright are competing for the Member 2 seat.
- Incumbent Whitney Wilson faces a challenge from Jim McNair for the Member 6 seat.
- Incumbent Mark Parkins faces challenger Renee Dinsmore for the Member 7 seat.
