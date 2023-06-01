Glenn R. Briggs

Glenn Briggs’s passing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 has been publicly announced by Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel & Cremation Concepts in De Soto, KS.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on January 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 6308 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, KS. Funeral service, on January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 6308 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, KS.
