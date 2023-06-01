Don G. McLean passed away at the age of 71 on March 7, 2023 at the Hospice House of Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by his sister, Carol Setter; son, Lee Hills; daughter, Katie Hills; granddaughter, Taylor VanAuken; nieces, Angela Beadle and Monica Setter-Prock as well as their husbands, children and grandchildren.

He was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas on October 31, 1951. His passions included art, photography, music, horticulture, travel, chess, super sports cars and we can’t forget his dogs, Theo and Vincent. He will be cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life luncheon this Saturday, March 11th from 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at The 180 Room, 11944 S. Strang Line Rd., Olathe, KS 66062. The ceremony will begin at noon.