  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

David Christenberry

David Christenberry’s passing on Monday, January 16, 2023 has been publicly announced by Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel & Cremation Concepts in De Soto, KS.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on February 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., at The Barn, 9200 Kill Creek Rd, De Soto, KS.