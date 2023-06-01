David Christenberry’s passing on Monday, January 16, 2023 has been publicly announced by Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel & Cremation Concepts in De Soto, KS.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on February 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., at The Barn, 9200 Kill Creek Rd, De Soto, KS.
