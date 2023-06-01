According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on February 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., at The Barn, 9200 Kill Creek Rd, De Soto, KS.

David Christenberry’s passing on Monday, January 16, 2023 has been publicly announced by Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel & Cremation Concepts in De Soto, KS.

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel & Cremation Concepts website.