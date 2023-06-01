  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Chris Calkins, ‘heart’ of Aztec Theater and downtown Shawnee resurgence, has died

Chris Calkins (center), alongside Bruce Young and Jeff Calkins, worked to bring the Aztec Theater back to downtown Shawnee. Chris Calkins, who is credited with giving the theater its heart, passed away last week from pancreatic cancer. File photo.

Chris Calkins — a local figure known for putting a heartbeat into the Aztec Theater reopening and other downtown Shawnee redevelopment efforts — passed away on Friday, May 26.

“The theater itself will be associated with him the most, in my opinion, for a long time, just because of how iconic he is to it,” his brother and neighbor Jeff Calkins said. “Chris was just instrumental in getting the Aztec going.”

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.