April 29, 1930 – May 24, 2023
Billie Bess Grimes, 93, of Mission, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Billie was born on April 29, 1930, in Pleasanton, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph Edward Burnett and Bertha Bessie (Spears) Burnett.
April 29, 1930 – May 24, 2023
Billie Bess Grimes, 93, of Mission, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Billie was born on April 29, 1930, in Pleasanton, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph Edward Burnett and Bertha Bessie (Spears) Burnett.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1