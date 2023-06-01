Billie Bess Grimes, 93, of Mission, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Billie was born on April 29, 1930, in Pleasanton, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph Edward Burnett and Bertha Bessie (Spears) Burnett.

Billie is preceded in death by both of her parents, Ralph and Bertha Burnett; her husband Warren J. Grimes and son John Robertson Sr. She is survived by her step-son Karl Grimes; daughter Linda Barker; brothers Kenneth Burnett and James Burnett; along with eight grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time.