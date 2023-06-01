  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Billie Bess Grimes

April 29, 1930 – May 24, 2023

Billie Bess Grimes, 93, of Mission, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Billie was born on April 29, 1930, in Pleasanton, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph Edward Burnett and Bertha Bessie (Spears) Burnett.