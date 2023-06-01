  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Arlice R. Gallagher

February 22, 1939 – April 16, 2023

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, Arlice Romane Hedge Gallagher went to be with her Savior at the age of 84. Arlice was born on February 22, 1939 in Hoxie, Kansas to Elmer and Eva Hedge. She was the oldest of six children. Her father Elmer flew spray planes in western Kansas, and she always told us she learned to fly a plane before she learned to drive.