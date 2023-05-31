Your Money: Financial planning for young athletes profiting from NIL

The advent of NIL rights has provided young athletes with unprecedented opportunities to profit from their personal brand. However, with great financial power comes great responsibility. Financial planning is crucial for young athletes to effectively manage their newfound wealth, build a strong foundation for the future, and make informed financial decisions. By investing time and effort in financial planning, young athletes can ensure their financial success and make a positive impact on their communities for years to come.

