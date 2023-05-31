Shawnee makes plans to upgrade stretch of Quivira Road

Shawnee will rehab a busy stretch of Quivira Road, running south from Shawnee Mission Parkway to 75th Street on the east side of the city.
Last week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Olsson Associates, Inc. for engineering services required for the project. That approval is an early step toward making the project happen, including the design work.
