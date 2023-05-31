  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee makes plans to upgrade stretch of Quivira Road

Shawnee will improve 1.5 miles of Quivira Road between Shawnee Mission Parkway and 75th Street next year. The project, valued at $4.5 million, will bring a number of infrastructure improvements to the area on top of the road mill and overlay.

Shawnee will rehab a busy stretch of Quivira Road, running south from Shawnee Mission Parkway to 75th Street on the east side of the city.

Last week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Olsson Associates, Inc. for engineering services required for the project. That approval is an early step toward making the project happen, including the design work.

