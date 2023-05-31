From major road improvements to park upgrades, Shawnee’s next 10-year infrastructure plan, or capital improvement program list, lays out nearly $260 million in projects across the city over the next decade.
Dozens of separate projects are on the list, and they will eventually be paid for from a variety of funding sources, including property tax and sales tax revenues, county funds and potentially support from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
How does the capital improvement program work?
- Deputy City Manager Caitlin Gard said earlier this month that the capital improvement program is a “moving and revolving” list of high-dollar infrastructure projects the city expects to pay for with various funding sources over a period of time.
- That means, though the Shawnee Planning Commission and the city council are expected to sign off on it each year as part of the budget approval process, it can change overtime as new needs pop up, long-term forecasts change or as sales taxes are considered for renewal.
- The Shawnee City Council heard its first formal, in-depth presentation of the 2024-2033 capital improvement program last week during a council committee meeting. The list has not been finalized yet.
Shawnee has two infrastructure project lists
- Shawnee maintains two separate lists that make up its long-range infrastructure building plan.
- The first list is made up of funded projects, which is what Shawnee uses as its capital improvement program.
- The second list, called the future service goal list, lays out projects on the horizon that don’t have money attached to them yet. (Most other cities include these types of projects in their general capital improvement list.)
- Shawnee plans projects of both lists years in advance, whereas many other cities make five-year plans. Projects can move between the two lists, Gard said, as priorities change.
- Find the full list of what’s proposed for 2024 and the next decade, including anticipated costs, here. (The proposed multiyear infrastructure plan begins on page 10.)
Shawnee’s major 2024 projects
- Improvements to King Street in downtown Shawnee from 59th Terrace to Johnson Drive
- Midland Drive improvements from Shawnee Mission Parkway to I-435
- A street improvement project on Monrovia Street from 55th Street to Johnson Drive in east Shawnee
- Quivira Road rehabilitation from Shawnee Mission Parkway to 75th Street
- Nieman Road improvements from 55th Street to the northern city limits
- Facility improvements at Garrett Park in west Shawnee
Shawnee’s major 2025 projects
- Midland Road improvements from Shawnee Mission Parkway to Renner Road
- Street improvements on McAnany Drive from Nieman Road to Bond Street
- Facility improvements at Listowel Park in east Shawnee
- A project that could bring a new visitor center to the Johnson Drive side of Shawnee Town 1929
Other future projects of note
- The first phase of repairs on Shawnee Mission Parkway, from Quivira Road to the east city limits in 2026
- A second round of Shawnee Mission Parkway upgrades would follow in 2028 from Quivira Road to Pflumm Road
- Full street improvements on 69th Street from Flint Street to Nieman Road in 2026
- Woodland Road improvements from 71st Street to 83rd Street in west Shawnee in 2027
- A new park near Woodland and 61st Street, possibly called Rail Creek Park, in west Shawnee’s “Valley of Champions” sports venue district
- An improved interchange at 75th Street and K-7 in west Shawnee in 2029, which might receive some KDOT support and revenue from the new Hickok-Zarah incentive district
- Midland Drive improvements from Lackman Road to Elmridge Road in 2029
- A traffic signal at Johnson Drive and I-435 in 2030
