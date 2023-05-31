  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Here’s what’s in Shawnee’s $260M plan for capital projects over next decade

Wilder Bluff Park in Shawnee opened in 2021. The city is planning new parks, park upgrades and infrastructure improvements across the city over the next decade in its capital improvement program project list.

From major road improvements to park upgrades, Shawnee’s next 10-year infrastructure plan, or capital improvement program list, lays out nearly $260 million in projects across the city over the next decade.

Dozens of separate projects are on the list, and they will eventually be paid for from a variety of funding sources, including property tax and sales tax revenues, county funds and potentially support from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

