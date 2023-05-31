The owners, Steve and Diana Scudiero, could not be reached for comment for this story but announced the closure in a brief message last week on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Steve’s Villa Capri, which has been in Overland Park in some form for more than 60 years, has closed for good.

“Staffing has once again hit us,” the message reads. “We have decided to close the restaurant as of today’s lunch, May 25th [Thursday]. We can’t thank you enough!”

In response to one user’s question about how long they’d be closed, the owners replied, “Forever.”

Later in the comments, they said, “There’s no one to cook.”

A family-run restaurant since 1961

Steve Scudiero’s father, Tony, opened the original Villa Capri in old downtown Overland Park and ran it until 2014, when he handed it off to Steven and Diana.

The restaurant later moved to a strip mall at 10412 Mastin St., where they continued to “serve delicious and authentic Italian cuisine to families and friends.”

“We’re not fancy, we’re not a chain, we’re just a little Italian joint around the corner,” Steve Scudiero said in a promotional video from 2017.

The Overland Park restaurant was also linked to the Villa Capri in Kansas City’s historic Northeast, which was run by Vince Scudiero, Tony’s uncle.

Staffing struggles during the pandemic

Steve’s Villa Capri offered a menu of homemade Italian classics, including pasta, hand-tossed pizza and Italian sandwiches.

Like many restaurants, the Scudieros struggled to stay fully staffed during the pandemic.

According to the Kansas City Star, the couple ran the place with a dishwasher and single server, working for four hours at dinner Thursdays through Saturdays.

Patrons react

In response to the Scudieros’ Facebook post, many long-time customers chimed in with well wishes and heartfelt goodbyes.

“I’m so incredibly sad to hear this news!” one woman wrote. “Been coming here with family and friends for 46 years now … Thanks for all the delicious food and fond memories! Will miss you guys!”

“You are the last of the great original OP businesses,” another commenter said. “Hopefully you can enjoy a well-deserved retirement or this next chapter life has to offer.”

Another put it more simply: “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! NO NO NOOOOOOOO!!!! You guys are my favorite Italian restaurant in the world!!! We drive from Topeka to eat dinner there!!!! Been coming there since the ‘60s!!!”