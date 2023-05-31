  Kyle Palmer  - Overland Park

60-year-old Overland Park Italian eatery Steve’s Villa Capri shutters

A pre-pandemic scene inside Steve's Villa Capri's dining room on Mastin Street. Photo via Facebook.

Steve’s Villa Capri, which has been in Overland Park in some form for more than 60 years, has closed for good.

The owners, Steve and Diana Scudiero, could not be reached for comment for this story but announced the closure in a brief message last week on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

