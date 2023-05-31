  The Beacon  - Kansas legislature

Fentanyl test strips are now legal in Kansas — Why that matters

Gov. Laura Kelly holds up Senate Bill 174, which she signed on May 11 in Shawnee. The bill decriminalizes fentanyl test strips and removes the legal barrier that kept many stores and pharmacies from selling them to the public. Photo courtesy office of Gov. Laura Kelly.

By Miranda Moore 

Kansans will soon be able to use fentanyl test strips without fear of being prosecuted after Gov. Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 174 earlier this month, a measure that addiction experts hope will prevent deaths from accidental fentanyl poisoning.