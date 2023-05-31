  Leah Wankum  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: SM East’s Wyatt Haughton pulls of track trifecta at state meet

Photo courtesy Alyssa Haughton.

Halfway through the week, Shawnee Mission!

🌩 Today’s forecast: A 30% chance of thunderstorms, then mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. High: 88. Low: 65.

Hi there! I'm Leah Wankum, and I'm the Post's Deputy Editor. I'm a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master's degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I've also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.

I'm thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I'm deeply committed to the Post's philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you don't subscribe yet but want to support our truly local community reporting, please sign up for a trial today — it's just $1 for your first month, and you can cancel anytime.