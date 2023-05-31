🌩 Today’s forecast : A 30% chance of thunderstorms, then mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. High: 88. Low: 65.

🚨 One thing to know today

Shawnee Mission East’s Wyatt Haughton completed his storied high school running career with a long-distance trifecta at last weekend’s Kansas Class 6A state track and field meet.

Haughton took home individual state titles in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races.

“I’m still a little sore,” Haughton said in an interview with the Post on Tuesday.

It was one better than his impressive showing at last year’s state meet when, as a junior, he won the 800- and 1600-meter races.

He admitted it’s “tough” running all three distances in two days but said he’d been “training all season for it” and was prepared.

“Running is you against yourself, and it requires a lot of strength and grit,” he said. “That’s why I like it.”

His triple feat this past weekend helped propel the Lancers boys track and field team to a second place finish overall.

“It’s meant so much to me, being part of this team since my freshman year. I have such a family now with my teammates,” he said.

Haughton, who graduated from SM East this month, will attend Brigham Young University this fall and run on scholarship for the Cougars.

Shawnee Police located an elderly man with dementia hours after he was first reported missing on Monday. [KMBC]

For the first time in four years, Leawood-based theater giant AMC is bringing back its Summer Movie Camp, which offers discounted tickets for families. [Fox 4]

Shawnee is three months into bluebird nesting season. Check out this picture and more via the city’s Twitter account.