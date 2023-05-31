  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs and Segregation – what’s next?

The Johnson County Museum’s special exhibit “REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs and Segregation” was on display from January 2022 to January 2023. Efforts are underway to transforming it into a digital format.

By the Johnson County Museum

In 2022, the Johnson County Museum’s special exhibit “REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs and Segregation” took visitors on a deep dive into the history of redlining and how it both shaped and was shaped by Johnson County and the region. Visitors learned the history of systematic disinvestment of some neighborhoods and populations in favor of others, most often on the basis of race, and how the legacies of redlining policy continue to impact Kansas City and communities around the nation today.