  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Enjoy a memorable evening with a concert in the park

Concert in the Park brings music and fun to Thompson Park. (Photo credit: City of Overland Park)

Grab your lawn chair or blanket and get ready for some fantastic evenings of music in Downtown Overland Park this summer. The eagerly anticipated Concert in the Park series is back, and it’s bringing talented and engaging musicians to the stage. This free summer concert series is held at the picturesque Thompson Park, providing an idyllic backdrop for the concert.

Concert in the Park has become a beloved tradition in Overland Park, attracting music enthusiasts from all over the area. It’s an opportunity to unwind, relax and connect with friends and family while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of live performances. After a fun-filled day exploring the shops and restaurants in Downtown Overland Park, Concert in the Park offers the perfect way to conclude your summer evening.