Enjoy a memorable evening with a concert in the park

Concert in the Park has become a beloved tradition in Overland Park, attracting music enthusiasts from all over the area. It’s an opportunity to unwind, relax and connect with friends and family while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of live performances. After a fun-filled day exploring the shops and restaurants in Downtown Overland Park, Concert in the Park offers the perfect way to conclude your summer evening.

Grab your lawn chair or blanket and get ready for some fantastic evenings of music in Downtown Overland Park this summer. The eagerly anticipated Concert in the Park series is back, and it’s bringing talented and engaging musicians to the stage. This free summer concert series is held at the picturesque Thompson Park, providing an idyllic backdrop for the concert.

This year’s concert line up

The series kicks off on Thursday, June 8 with Drew Six entertaining the crowd with his signature blend of heartland country and rock music. The concert coincides with Downtown Overland Park’s Car Show, featuring classic and contemporary cars lining the streets around Thompson Park from 6-8 p.m.

On Thursday, July 13, Americana singer-songwriter Michael Shaun Brown takes the stage. The locally-owned shops and restaurants of Downtown Overland Park will keep their doors open late for a special Sidewalk Sale to explore.

The Stolen Winnebagos bring the concert series to an end on Thursday, August 10. During this concert, Downtown Overland Park will be hosting a Party in the Park with yard games and family-friendly activities.

Free fun for everyone

So mark your calendars for this summer’s free Concert in the Park series at Thompson Park, 8045 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park. Gather your loved ones and come prepared to enjoy an evening of great music and camaraderie.Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., but feel free to come early to enjoy the fun in Downtown Overland Park. For more information, visit opkansas.org/events.