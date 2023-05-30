  Ben McCarthy  - Shawnee

Shawnee Hindu Temple unveils eye-catching ‘royal tower’

A new 35-foot rajagopuram, or "royal tower," at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Kansas City in Shawnee was built by Indian artisans with materials shipped in from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Some Shawnee residents may have been puzzled to see earlier this month a helicopter hovering over the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Kansas City at 63rd Street and Lackman Road. 

Causing even more curiousity: the helicopter released a fluttering deluge of flower petals onto temple grounds. 