Causing even more curiousity: the helicopter released a fluttering deluge of flower petals onto temple grounds.

Some Shawnee residents may have been puzzled to see earlier this month a helicopter hovering over the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Kansas City at 63rd Street and Lackman Road.

Building operations manager Steve Schweitzer said it was all part of a five-day celebration known as a Rajagopura Kumbhabhishekam, inaugurating the temples massive new rajagopuram, or “royal tower.”

“That was two tons of flowers that were being dropped by that helicopter,” Schweitzer said. “Those flowers were actually flown all the way in from India just for the ceremony.”

The tower is the new “face” of the temple

According to Hindu Temple and Cultural Center officials say the celebrations went off without a hitch.

The ceremony, which lasted from May 10-14th, was the culmination of years of work building the new new temple, construction of which was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying the project’s completion for three years.

Most of what visitors and passers-by will now see along facing Lackman Road was flown in from India, with many of the materials shipped from Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India.

“One of the biggest challenges (we) faced was obtaining the visas for the Shiphis (artisans) from India,” said head priest Sri Srinivasacharyulu. “We had filed for visas for the Shilphis and Sthapathi (metal workers) in November 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all travel from India was put on hold in March 2020.”

Thousands came to help consecrate the new tower

Kumbhabhishekam is a Hindu tradition, symbolizing the consecration and purification of a temple.

On May 14th, at 12:12pm, holy water was poured from the top of the tower to signify it’s divine nature.

Thousands descended upon the temple to pray, perform rituals and seek blessings.

Schweitzer, who came on as operations manager of the temple in February, said over 2,800 people participated in an eight course meal prepared for the ceremony.

The event brought in dignitaries from as far as India and also drew many families from all over the Midwest, including Topeka, Wichita, St. Joseph, Mo., and Omaha.

“The Kumbhabhishekam ceremony is a symbol of reawakening divine energy in the temple, ” Temple Chairman Venkat Gorrepati said. “It is an important ceremony that signifies the cleansing of the temple and the installation of the deity.”

Temple has had presence in Shawnee for decades

The HTCC was established in 1982, and broke ground on a temple in 1985.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Rajagopuram Project was held on October 8th, 2019.

The project eventually netted about $1.1 million in collected donations.

The new rajagopuram stands at 35 feet tall, on the east side of the temple grounds.

The project also included the creation of a new courtyard and new decorative walls with religious artwork.

As the ceremony finished, the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center was already making plans for the beginning of their next chapter.

“There’s more remodeling to be done inside the main building,” Schweitzer said. “We’ve already begun work to make room for new classrooms. They’ll have school for kids, they’ll teach yoga, there will be classes for kids and people of all ages.”