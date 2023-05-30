Obituaries May 30, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for May 26-29 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries for May 26-29, 2023. Judith Ann Arisman Ilene M. Callstrom Howard A. Collins, Jr. Dana M. Cooley Judith Pringle Dellett Kathryn M. Gish John “Charley” Hay Melvin Luther Keith Richard B. Mindlin Edwina “Dede” Murphy Jerome “Jerry” Murphy Gail Macbeth Owens June A. Sayles Gary Clark Witt Lucia Kwang-Chung Cheng Robert Dean Head Wanda Jensen Michael L. Vernon, Sr.
