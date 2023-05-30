  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village native Kyle Hopkins vies for spot on ‘MasterChef’

Kyle Hopkins MasterChef: United Tastes of American audition.

Kyle Hopkins serves up a pork chop during an already-filmed audition for FOX's "MasterChef: United Tastes of America," with his family looking on. Image via FOXFLASH.com.

Prairie Village native Kyle Hopkins will make his debut this week as a contestant on FOX’s “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” this week.

The Shawnee Mission East alum, who now lives across State Line in the Brookside area of Kansas City, Mo., served up “the pork chop of my life” to international chef star and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay in his audition for a top spot in the reality TV cooking competition.

