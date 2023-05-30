  A message from Foster Wallace  - Sponsored posts

Know Your Rights: What are the laws on texting-and-driving in Kansas?

Earlier this month, the Missouri legislature passed a bill that would made it illegal to text while driving. If Gov. Mike Parsons signs the bill, Missouri would become the 49th state to ban texting while driving — making Montana the only state left to leave the practice unrestricted.

Unlike in Missouri, however, in Kansas it has been illegal for anyone to text and drive for several years. In fact, texting from any wireless device while in a vehicle on a public road or highway applies even if your car is stopped in traffic or at a stoplight). According to Kansas statute 8-15,111, the only exceptions to the rule that you cannot use a phone to write, send, or read a written communication are the following: