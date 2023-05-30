Know Your Rights: What are the laws on texting-and-driving in Kansas?

Unlike in Missouri, however, in Kansas it has been illegal for anyone to text and drive for several years. In fact, texting from any wireless device while in a vehicle on a public road or highway applies even if your car is stopped in traffic or at a stoplight). According to Kansas statute 8-15,111, the only exceptions to the rule that you cannot use a phone to write, send, or read a written communication are the following:

Law enforcement officers or emergency service personnel acting within the scope of their employment.

A motor vehicle stopped off the regular traveled portion of the roadway;

A person who reads, selects or enters a telephone number or name in a wireless communications device for the purpose of making or receiving a phone call;

A person who receives an emergency, traffic or weather alert message; or

A person receiving a message related to the operation or navigation of the motor vehicle.

Further, the rules against texting and driving shall not prohibit a person using a phone while operating a moving motor vehicle to:

Report current or ongoing illegal activity to law enforcement;

Prevent imminent injury to a person or property; or

Relay information between a transit or for-hire operator and the operator’s dispatcher, in which the device is permanently affixed to the motor vehicle.

Why you shouldn’t apologize at the scene of an accident

The moments after a wreck can be disorienting. Sometimes you may feel like saying sorry because the other driver may be more injured than you were and you feel like the wreck is partially your responsibility. However you might not know how or why the wreck occurred, like whether the other driver was on his or her phone or texting at the time and it was his or her fault. Innocent statements like saying “you’re sorry” could come back to haunt you if you are trying to later seek compensation for your injuries.

