  Mike Frizzell  - Police

Johnson County high-speed pursuit on I-35 ends with man’s arrest

A suspect's vehicle out in front of pursuing law enforcement on northbound I-35 near 87th Street in Lenexa after 11 p.m. on Monday night. Image credit Mike Frizzell.

A 20-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man is in police custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase across Johnson County late Monday night.

Sergeant Joel Yeldell, a spokesperson for Olathe Police, says that an officer initially attempted to make a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. for a vehicle with an equipment violation. That driver refused to stop for the officer.