JoCo Notes: Overland Park hosting town halls about sales tax vote

Overland Park is hosting three informational events over the next two weeks in the lead up to a special sales tax election later this month.

The June 22 mail-in election seeks voter approval to raise the city’s dedicated sales tax from one-eighths cent to three-eighths cent.

The extra tax revenue would go toward the city’s aging infrastructure. Most notably, city officials say funds raised by the tax would allow the city to reduce its reliance on chip seal, the controversial road resurfacing method.

Here’s the upcoming town hall schedule.

In-person town hall — Thursday, June 1

6:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Library Blue Valley branch, 9000 W. 151st St.

Virtual town hall by telephone — Thursday, June 8

6 p.m. by calling 817-288-4144. Meeting ID is 7440

In-person town hall — Tuesday, June 13

6:30 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty

Workers with the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office will be doing spot checks this summer for properties with building permits and those involving new construction. [JoCoGov.org]

will be doing spot checks this summer for properties with building permits and those involving new construction. [JoCoGov.org] Mike Brown, a former Johnson County commissioner and current head of the Kansas Republican Party, asked through his lawyer that his predecessor at the state GOP avoid him and his family at future events. [Kansas City Star]

We hope you had a lovely Memorial Day and had some time to observe the holiday. A memorial honoring Vietnam Conflict veterans is posted at Antioch Park in Merriam. Photo credit Johnson County Park & Recreation District via Twitter.