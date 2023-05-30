  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Billy Ray Bockover

January 10, 1952 — May 13, 2023

Billy Ray Bockover, 71, of Spring Hill, KS passed away on May 13, 2023 at Meadow Brook South. He was born January 10, 1952, Bell, MO to George Bockover and Georgia Price. Private Disposition.