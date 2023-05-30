  Ben McCarthy  - Soccer

New ‘female focused’ youth soccer club to hold Johnson County tryouts

Athena FC fielded a squad during this past spring's development league played at indoor sports complex Homefield Olathe. The club will soon hold tryouts for two new Under-9 girls teams that will play this fall. Photo courtesy J.C. Knapp.

Tryouts will soon be underway in Johnson County for a new “female focused” soccer club aimed at giving girls a head start in the increasingly competitive youth sports landscape.

Athena FC not only will feature an impressive collection of “principle consultants,” including a former professional soccer league MVP but also a team mental performance director who will aim to give the squad’s young players the psychological tools to handle the mental pressures of competition.