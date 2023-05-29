Updates from Johnson County Community College: Expand your horizons with foreign language classes at JCCC

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), these are among the most widely spoken languages — and they’re all languages taught at JCCC:

Proficiency in another language is a vital skill in today’s diverse world. Learning a new language is a great way to introduce new ways of thinking while also strengthening a person’s career potential. Whether a student wants to continue their foreign language learning or pick up a whole new language, JCCC offers convenient, flexible and affordable course options.

American Sign Language/Deaf Studies

Chinese

Spanish

French

German

Japanese



The study of a language is much more than learning grammar and memorizing vocabulary. Thanks to expanding societies and broadened socialization, understanding other cultures and ways they communicate is becoming an important life skill.

JCCC is a great place to learn a foreign language

At JCCC, we understand the value of personalized attention. Our classes are small, so it’s easy to ask questions and make connections. We realize it can be tough to fit college classes into a busy schedule, so our Foreign Language department offers traditional on-campus classes, as well as “online-hybrid” classes that meet live online instead of face-to-face.

We offer a variety of class times — including evenings — so students can choose a schedule that works for them. For class assistance and one-on-one help, our Academic Resource Center provides free tutoring in every language.

Students can get a head start on their bachelor’s degree at JCCC

Many four-year colleges require a foreign language credit to earn a bachelor’s degree. Taking a foreign language at JCCC gives students the opportunity to earn credits at a much more affordable cost. Thanks to our many transfer agreements, those credits can easily transfer to another institution.

Stand out to potential employers

When it comes to landing a job, people fluent in more than one language are in high demand throughout a variety of industries. In fact, many employers actively seek out bilingual applicants. Learning a language can signal to a potential employer that you:

Are flexible and motivated to learn and think

Appreciate diversity

Have an awareness of global perspectives

Can interact effectively with people of different backgrounds

