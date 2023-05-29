  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Expand your horizons with foreign language classes at JCCC

Employers actively seek out bilingual candidates, so master a second language and open more career – and life! – opportunities through foreign language classes at JCCC.

Proficiency in another language is a vital skill in today’s diverse world. Learning a new language is a great way to introduce new ways of thinking while also strengthening a person’s career potential. Whether a student wants to continue their foreign language learning or pick up a whole new language, JCCC offers convenient, flexible and affordable course options.

The (growing) importance of foreign languages

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), these are among the most widely spoken languages — and they’re all languages taught at JCCC: