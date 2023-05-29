Prairie Village, Kansas – Richard B. Mindlin passed away May 21st. He was born in Kansas City, MO on April 9, 1926 to Ann (Copeland) Mindlin and Harold S. Mindlin. After graduating from Southwest High School in 1943, he was accepted into the US Navy V-12 officer training program and served to Lt j.g. in the U.S. Navy from 1943-45, at the University of the South, Sewanee, TN and the University of Notre Dame and in the Pacific Fleet. He was a graduate of Macy’s New York Executive Training Program and attended Columbia University, becoming a retail executive with Sakowitz in Houston, TX and Kaufmann’s Department Stores in Pittsburgh, PA.

In 1954 he married Sue Weinberg and relocated to Kansas City, where he founded a group of nine women’s sportswear stores, Coach House Stores, Inc., with locations in Missouri, Colorado, Kansas, and Iowa. He was the third-generation owner of Mindlin’s, Inc., a group of Kansas City women’s specialty clothing stores. He later became a marketing consultant in the food and vending industry, serving such clients as General Foods Corporation, Mars Company, Tom’s Foods, the International Coffee Service Association, and the National Automatic Merchandising Association. He later was involved in new product research and development.

He served as board President of the Kansas City Museum of History and Science and as a director of the Kaw Council, Boy Scouts of America, in which he served as the founding counselor to the Explorer Scout program. Dick was very proud that he, all his sons, and his grandson, were Eagle Scouts. He also sat on the Board of Councilors of Menorah Medical Center and was a founding member of the New Reform Temple.

Dick was a longtime member of Oakwood Country Club and a low handicap golfer for over 70 years. He was a proud member of the United States Golf Association and the First Tee program and taught many golfers at the Heart of America Golf Course at Swope Park.

He is survived by his wife Sue, sons Steve of Houston, Eddy (Judy Jamison) of Albuquerque, and Andy (Kirsten Kirleis) of Huntington Beach, California, and 4 grandchildren.

As per Dick’s wishes, there will be no services.

Donations are suggested to the First Tee of Greater Kansas City, 9401 Nall, Suite 102, Prairie Village, KS 66207, firstteekc.org/donate, or to a charity of your choice.