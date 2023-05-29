  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Richard B. Mindlin

April 9, 1926 – May 21, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Richard B. Mindlin passed away May 21st. He was born in Kansas City, MO on April 9, 1926 to Ann (Copeland) Mindlin and Harold S. Mindlin. After graduating from Southwest High School in 1943, he was accepted into the US Navy V-12 officer training program and served to Lt j.g. in the U.S. Navy from 1943-45, at the University of the South, Sewanee, TN and the University of Notre Dame and in the Pacific Fleet. He was a graduate of Macy’s New York Executive Training Program and attended Columbia University, becoming a retail executive with Sakowitz in Houston, TX and Kaufmann’s Department Stores in Pittsburgh, PA.