Melvin Luther Keith, 85, of Lenexa, KS passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at St. Luke’s Hospital following COVID-related complications.

He was born on September 14, 1937, the son of John and Grace Keith, in Ward County, North Dakota and moved to the Overland Park area with his family in 1963. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Joyce, and his son Timothy.

Melvin attended school in Ward and Renville counties in North Dakota, completing his education while serving in the U. S. Navy. Melvin served as a navigator from 1956 to 1960 as part of the Airborne Early Warning Defense System in Patuxent River, Maryland. As a veteran, Melvin was selected to participate in the Heartland Honor Flight in April 2018, fulfilling a long-time dream.

Following his military service, Melvin returned to North Dakota to work on the family farm before moving to Overland Park, Kansas where he worked for and retired from General Motors.

Melvin was a faithful and long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church; an avid Chiefs fan, serving for a number of years as a Red Coater during the good and not so good years; an enthusiastic and very competitive card player who loved his Pinochle, Cribbage, and Gin games; and a passionate gardener whose vegetable crop he gladly shared with others.

Melvin is survived by his wife Shirley Jackson, of Lenexa, Kansas; his daughter Carolyn Keith of Denver, Colorado; his brother Robert Keith of Rochester, Minnesota; his sister Geraldine Peterson of Minot, North Dakota; and his chosen family, Howard and Debbie Ruben and their children, Zach and Lauren of Overland Park. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and friend who brought joy, laughter, and a helping hand to everyone fortunate enough to know him.

The funeral service for Melvin will be Saturday, June 3rd. Visitation at 1 PM, service at 2 PM, entombment at approximately 3 PM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the following or the charity of your choice:

The Arts & Recreation Foundation of Overland Park:

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead: https://artsandrec-op.org/farmstead/donate-to-the-farmstead/

Mail one-time donations dedicated in memory of Melvin Keith to: P. O. Box 26392, Overland Park, KS 66225