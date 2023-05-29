  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Judith Pringle Dellett

Overland Park, Kansas – Judith (Judy) Pringle Dellett, 85, passed away on February 11, 2023. Judy was born in Chicago, IL, to William and Harriet Pringle on October 30, 1937. She was a sister to Sara, Susie, and Mary.

Judy was an honor student at Southwest High School in Kansas City, MO, where she graduated in 1955. Judy attended Kansas State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1959. She was the first person in her family to graduate with a college degree. Judy was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority house at KSU, where she was house President. Judy met the love of her life, Fred V Dellett Jr., at KSU. They married on January 30, 1960, and were married for 58 years before Fred’s passing in 2018.