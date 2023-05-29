Judith Pringle Dellett

Judy was an honor student at Southwest High School in Kansas City, MO, where she graduated in 1955. Judy attended Kansas State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1959. She was the first person in her family to graduate with a college degree. Judy was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority house at KSU, where she was house President. Judy met the love of her life, Fred V Dellett Jr., at KSU. They married on January 30, 1960, and were married for 58 years before Fred’s passing in 2018.

Overland Park, Kansas – Judith (Judy) Pringle Dellett, 85, passed away on February 11, 2023. Judy was born in Chicago, IL, to William and Harriet Pringle on October 30, 1937. She was a sister to Sara, Susie, and Mary.

Judy was a Certified Financial Planner and enjoyed helping her friends and family with personal finances. She was actively involved with the communities in which she lived. Judy volunteered at the Gillis Home for Boys, the Santa Fe trail tours in Council Grove, KS, and KSU’s Chi Omega chapter, where she was honored as the Chi Omega alum of the year in 1982.

Judy will be remembered for always being there to love and support her family and friends. She was grateful to have a full and blessed life. Judy showed uncommon resilience and emotional toughness in dealing with health challenges in her later years. Her energy, strong-willed nature, and upbeat attitude were the foundation of her personality and helped propel her to achieve many things. She was a wonderful and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who was generous with her love, wisdom, and devotion. Judy cherished her family and friends and loved spending time with them. Her network of close friends was unparalleled.

Judy is survived by her sisters Sara and Mary; sons Brian and Neal; daughters-in-law Linda and Staci; grandchildren Andrew and his wife Sarah, Caroline, Alex, Kate, and Eric; and great-grandson Sawyer.

Judy’s life will be celebrated on June 10, 2023, at 4:00 pm at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 10700 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS, 66203. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cornerstone of Care – Gillis Campus, 8150 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO, 64114.