Judith Ann Arisman, of Leawood, Kansas passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Judy was a loyal friend and devoted mother. She possessed an enormous strength and kind heart from her undeniable faith. Judy was the person that you could count on when life became difficult.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Genevieve Kratty; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. William Huxley, Mr. & Mrs. Edward Galvin; her twin sister, Jeannie Ragan; and her son, Patrick Arisman. Survivors include her brother, Ed, Jr. and sister-in-law Angie Kratty; her son, Sean Arisman; her grandchildren: Addison Grace Arisman and Conner Thomas Arisman; four nieces and two nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Please offer condolences or share a memory of Judy at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com

Visitation:

Friday, June 2, 2023

10:00 am – 11:00 am

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

11822 Holmes Road

Kansas City, MO 64131

Mass of Christian Burial

Friday, June 2, 2023

11:00 am

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

11822 Holmes Road

Kansas City, MO 64131